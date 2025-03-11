Celtics' Victory Over Lakers is Most-Watched Regular Season Game in Years
The Boston Celtics were able to get a huge win over the weekend. They took down the red-hot Los Angeles Lakers who had won eight straight games prior to meeting on Saturday night.
It was a clash of two teams who have title aspirations this year. The Celtics think that they are good enough to be the first team in almost a decade to repeat as champions.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles thinks they have a shot to win it all now that they have Luka Doncic on the roster. It was a good litmus test for both teams.
Read more: Isiah Thomas Gets Brutally Honest About Decision to Not Appear in New Celtics Documentary
The Celtics got the 111-101 victory over Los Angeles. Jayson Tatum had a monster game, recording 40 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists in this game.
LeBron James also suffered a groin injury in the game that will cost him at least the next week or two of play. It was a game that everyone was watching, though.
In fact, this matchup between the two historic franchises was the most-watched regular season game in seven years.
The Lakers and the Celtics are two of the most recognizable franchises in all of sports. When those two teams are good and are facing off against each other, fans want to watch.
That was clear over the weekend. These two teams played in a game that could have been an NBA Finals preview if everything goes well for these two teams in the playoffs.
More Celtics news: Kristaps Porzingis Says Celtics Have to 'Hunt' in Search of Title Repeat
The Celtics were happy that they were able to win this game. They have now won five straight and continue to play good basketball despite not having a fully healthy starting lineup.
Their main goal moving forward will be to have the team get healthy before the playoffs start. They think that they can repeat as champions if they are fully healthy when the playoffs start.
If these two teams do meet in the NBA Finals, it would be one of the most-watched NBA Finals in modern history. That's certainly something that the NBA is rooting for behind closed doors.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics Named as Landing Spot For ACC Center in New NBA Mock Draft
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Son Deuce Completely Trolls Him Over Dunking Abilities
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.