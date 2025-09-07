Celtics Insider Believes Boston Should Bring Back Former All-Star
The Boston Celtics made the shocking decision to trade Isaiah Thomas for Kyrie Irving prior to the 2017-18 season. It was a move that Celtics fans did not see coming.
It was a move that ended up being a disaster for the Celtics. Irving was a malcontent during his time in Boston and teased fans about re-signing before eventually leaving for Brooklyn.
Thomas' hip injury that he played through in the 2016-17 season was never fixed properly, and his career was never the same. Despite all of this, one Celtics insider believes they should bring him back.
Celtics insider wants the team to bring back Isaiah Thomas
Max Lederman of NBC Sports Boston believes that the Celtics should bring Thomas back. He believes it would bring the team some better karma.
“I’d pay Isaiah Thomas to be a part of the organization, either as a player or on the coaching staff. I never felt right about how things turned out for IT, and bringing him back to Boston would be good karma.”
Thomas is 36 years old and was out of the NBA last season. He has been trying as hard as he can to stay in the league, but his playing career is likely over. They wouldn't want to bring him in as a player.
Thomas last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season with the Suns, when he played in just six games. He hasn't played more than 40 games in the league since the 2016-17 season with Boston.
Celtics insider thinks Isaiah Thomas would be good to have in the organization
Adding Thomas to the coaching staff might not be a bad idea. He could be a quality control coach or something else as he transitions into the next phase of his life.
It's unclear if Thomas would want to return to Boston after the way they treated him. He made his hip injury worse while playing in the playoffs, and it ended up ruining his career. Then, he gets traded for showing the organization loyalty.
His playing career is likely over, so it remains to be seen what he wants to do with the rest of his life.
