Celtics Insider Provides Insight Into Al Horford's Expected Free Agent Departure
A Boston Celtics expert has recently unpacked fan favorite Al Horford's anticipated exit in free agency this offseason.
For now, the former five-time All-Star and 2024 champ remains in a strange limbo, as he waits for the Golden State Warriors to resolve the fraught restricted free agency of embattled power forward Jonathan Kuminga.
The 6-foot-8 vet, still just 22, is reportedly considering turning down the two-year, $45 million offer extended his way, and may just take his $7.9 million one-year qualifying offer.
As Anthony Slater of ESPN told "NBA Today" host Malik Andrews, some Golden State vets are apparently concerned that, should Kuminga return, he may be less-than-fully engaged on a contending Western Conference team, as he angles for minutes ahead of an anticipated 2026 free agency windfall.
Horford was apparently offered a deal to return to Boston, which given the team's cap situation was likely a veteran's minimum. In theory, he could earn more with Golden State.
Brian Robb of MassLive.com wonders if Horford has done enough during his seven years in Boston — which includes two Finals appearances, one title, and just one of his five All-Star berths — to warrant having his No. 42 jersey hung in the rafters.
"It will be a fascinating question for new ownership to tackle," Robb writes. "He definitely felt like a shoo-in to me after another couple of years in green, something that felt inevitable with the way he talked about his future before the end of the season."
Why Al Horford Seems Doomed to Depart Boston
Robb went on to explain why Horford's tenure in Boston may be over, even while the 18-year pro out of Florida seemingly has more to give.
"However, Jayson Tatum’s Achilles tear changes the reality for next season for both Boston and Horford," Robb adds. "The team obviously couldn’t justify paying Horford his worth for a non-contender, and Horford understandably wants to play for another ring, leading to his expected departure to Golden State."
Horford wants to play meaningful, competitive basketball, and while even sans Tatum the Celtics could manage to be at least a frisky playoff out, their window to win a title will remain closed until Tatum can return at full, All-NBA strength.
Golden State, with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler still playing at All-Star levels and Draymond Green still an All-Defensive talent, still has an outside shot at making a deep playoff run. Last year, without a traditional starting center (Green mostly took on that role), Boston advanced to the second round of the West playoffs — and may have been able to have gone further, had Curry and Butler remained healthy.
Horford still has lots to give. Last year on the 61-21 Celtics, the 6-foot-9 big man averaged 9.0 points on .423/.363/.895 shooting splits, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.6 steals a night across his 60 healthy bouts.
