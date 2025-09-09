Former Celtics Star Could Join East Rival in Free Agency: Report
There are still a lot of interesting players left in free agency this summer. The Boston Celtics haven't closed the door on signing someone else who can help the team next season.
One of those players is a former Celtics player who won Sixth Man of the Year for them not that long ago. Malcolm Brogdon remains unsigned and hanging in the wind.
That doesn't mean that teams aren't interested on bringing him in. Brogdon could possibly end up signing with another Eastern Conference team that are big rivals of the Celtics.
Former Celtics Guard Malcolm Brogdon Might Sign with The New York Knicks
Brogdon could end up signing with the New York Knicks as they look for some help at the backup point guard position.
Brogdon has had injury problems throughout his entire career. It's one of the big reasons why he fell to the second round during the 2016 NBA Draft. His medicals coming out of Virginia were horrendous.
That ended up coming to fruition. The Pacers signed him to be their starting point guard, but he wasn't able to hold up over the course of an 82-game season. Then, he was traded to Boston.
Brogdon played 67 games with the Celtics in the lone season he spent in Boston, which was the most games he had played since his rookie year. He hasn't come close to hitting that mark since.
Brogdon is still a very effective guard when he is able to actually play. The issue is keeping him healthy enough to actually impact winning on a good team.
Former Celtics Guard Malcolm Brogdon Should be on Boston's Radar to Sign
If Brogdon doesn't end up signing with the Knicks, he should be on Boston's radar to bring back as a backup point guard. That's especially true if they end up finding a trade partner for Anfernee Simons.
Brgodon is 32 years old and his body seems to have sufficiently broken down to prevent him from ever being a starting point guard again. Having him coming off the bench for 10-15 minutes per game could be helpful, though.
In his lone season with the Celtics in 2022-23, Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
