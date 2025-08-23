Celtics Insider Reveals the Critical Moves Boston Needs to Make Under Bill Chisholm
The Boston Celtics have a new owner for the upcoming season. Bill Chisholm is now the guy who is making all of the big decisions with the franchise, including how much money to spend on the roster.
Chisholm talked about the fact that he has been a massive Celtics fan all of his life as one of the reasons why he decided to get involved in buying the organization.
More news: Celtics’ Paul Pierce Reveals Concern Level With Jayson Tatum Getting Back to Elite Level
As he gets ready for his first season as an NBA owner, a Celtics insider reveals what Chisholm needs to do in order to be a successful owner.
Bill Chisholm needs to be a hands-off owner of the Celtics
According to Celtics insider Chris Forsberg, Chisholm needs to let the guys that he hired make the basketball decisions and try not to get in the way too much when it comes to personnel decisions.
"We were spoiled by the Banner 17 consortium helmed by Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca," Forbserg writes. "They hired smart decision-makers and largely stayed out of their way. They were visible but not in your face in a Jerry Jones-type way."
Forsberg believes that the best way to run the Celtics is to make sure that the organization has the resources necessary to succeed, but not to be the face of the team.
More news: Celtics Need to Take Flier on Key Remaining Free Agent
The Celtics had a lot of success because of the fact that Grousbeck got out of the way of the decision-makers. Chisholm must do the same thing in order to be successful.
The Celtics need Bill Chisholm to trust the hires that he makes
Forsberg also advises Chisholm to stay off social media and just trust the guys that he has hired to make the right choices.
"Our only advice to the Chisholm family would be to stay off social media, tread cautiously when listening to sports radio, and don’t read the YouTube comments."
That's generally good advice for decision-makers, players, and pretty much everyone involved in an NBA franchise. Social media will either build you up too much or tear you down too much.
Chisholm will have to navigate next year without Jayson Tatum, so he will get an early look at how his team looks without its best player.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.