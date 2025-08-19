Celtics Insiders Predict Brutal Season With Jaylen Brown Leading the Way This Year
The Boston Celtics face a new challenge this year.
For the first time since they traded away the No. 1 pick (ultimately used on point guard Markelle Fultz, who's currently a man without a team this summer) for the rights to draft Jayson Tatum at No. 3 out of Duke, the Celtics will begin a season without the services of their versatile All-Star forward.
The 27-year-old is in the midst of a grueling rehab as he recovers from an Achilles tendon tear, incurred in Game 4 of an eventual six-game second-round playoff loss to the New York Knicks. He had surgery immediately, and although it's conceivable he could return at the end of the 2025-26 season, he'd be joining a very different-looking Boston club.
Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman of CLNS Media took to their eponymous podcast to unpack just how good Boston can be with Tatum benched.
A New-Look Celtics Squad Sans Jayson Tatum
Its current roster has ditched centers Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kornet, and likely Al Horford (although he remains a technical free agent, he has is apparently hoping to sign with the Golden State Warriors). Instead, Neemias Queta, Chris Boucher and Luka Garza will compete for minutes and touches at the five (Boucher could also play at some power forward).
Boston also got rid of All-Defensive guard Jrue Holiday in favor of cheaper defense-free combo guard Anfernee Simons' expiring contract.
Four-time All-Star swingman Jaylen Brown is now the Celtics' de facto best player. Two-time All-Defensive guard Derrick White will also step into a bigger role.
"I have long said I don't think Jaylen Brown is the No.1 guy, can be the No. 1 guy for a really good team, for a contending team," Goodman declared. "Tell me I'm wrong."
Ryan, too, was skeptical that Brown can rise to Tatum-esque levels of greatness. He has a limited handle, which could get exposed with rival teams specifically game planning to stop him.
“I can't. I like him, he’s fine. He’s a wonderful player,” Ryan said. “But I agree, there’s a level of hierarchy in all sports. He’s at the next level, the very good level. But he’s not at that level, I don’t think. [This season there's just] a chance to prove everybody wrong. That’s no problem… I think they’re going to be lucky in that 7–8 [seed] mix.”
Goodman concurred that Boston would be hard-pressed to finish better than a No. 7 seed next spring.
"I think they're going to be fortunate to avoid the play-in. I really do," Goodman added. "And again, you go back — Jaylen Brown, if he's the No. 1 guy with Jayson Tatum, with Derrick White, you'd say, 'Okay, maybe,' if he's the focal point. He wasn't the focal point in the NBA Finals. Everybody will push back and say, 'He won Finals MVP.' He did, but not as the guy. Not as the guy that you're game planning against. Now, he will be No. 1 on the scouting report... And now I feel like all they have — I hate to say it — is Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, and nobody else right now. Derrick White is not Jayson Tatum."
