Celtics Sign Former Raptors, Pistons Forward in Free Agency
The Boston Celtics have signed forward Ron Harper Jr. to a deal.
Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype shared the news via X.
Harper previously played for the Toronto Raptors and the Detroit Pistons in his NBA career. The 25-year-old forward went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Rutgers University.
Last season, Harper played in one game for the Pistons. In that contest, he recorded four points, seven rebounds and two assists. He spent most of his time playing with the Pistons' G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.
In 27 G League games last season, Harper was phenomenal, averaging 18.2 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 44 percent from the field and 39 percent from three in 32.7 minutes of action.
Across 38 total G League appearances with Maine and the Motor City Cruise, Harper posted averages of 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
Harper is the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. The elder Harper played for four NBA teams and was a part of arguably the greatest team in NBA history, the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls.
The 61-year-old won three titles with the Bulls, including three in a row. After that, he joined the Los Angeles Lakers and won two more titles with the team in 2000 and 2001.
The 25-year-old Harper has spent the last three seasons of his NBA career with the Raptors and Pistons. In his limited play in the NBA, he has averaged 2.2 points per game, 1.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.1 blocks while shooting 37.5 percent from the field and 20 percent from three in 11 games and 6.3 minutes of action.
Harper Jr. stands at 6-foot-6 and likely signed a non-guaranteed training camp contract featuring an Exhibit 10 deal.
Once his deal is official, the Celtics will have 19 players under contract, which is two shy of the season limit.
The Celtics will enter the 2025-26 season with many more questions than answers. Boston has lost more than they've gained this offseason, as it was evident they needed to make massive changes to get under the dreadful second apron in the NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Many consider this season a 'gap year' for the Celtics, but they'll look to stun a lot of teams and the NBA world, led by Jaylen Brown.
