Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Calls Himself One of the Most Talented People on the Planet
The Boston Celtics fell short of expectations this past season when they were bounced in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
More news: Celtics Insider Makes Bold Prediction for 2025-26 Season
The Celtics had title aspirations, but a mix of injuries and inconsistent play were their downfall. Now, the page will flip to the 2025-26 season; however, they will have to do so without their superstar forward, Jayson Tatum.
Tatum is out for most, if not all, of the upcoming season with an Achilles injury. With the Celtics' star player out for most of the season, at best, all eyes will be on the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown.
Brown will be the focal point of the team in the upcoming season if he wasn't before. The 28-year-old is set to take a leapnext season.
Not only is he ready to do that, but Brown took his comments to the next level. In a conversation with Celtics insider Noa Dalzell, Brown called himself one of the most talented people in the world.
“I feel like I’m very talented,” Brown said Dalzell. “I’m one of the (most) talented people in this league, on this planet, I feel like. I’m looking forward to showing the world more.”
More news: Celtics' Major Free Agent Acquisition Reveals Why He Chose Boston
Brown has established himself as one of the best players in the world. He proved that to be the case during the 2024 playoffs and this past season.
Last season, Brown was spectacular and played a massive role in the team's success. In the season, he averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and a career-high 4.5 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three in 63 games and 34.3 minutes of action.
The former California Golden Bear is poised to be the top option on the Celtics' roster next season, at least among those expected to suit up. For the first time in his career, Brown will have the freedom to fully operate as the focal point of the offense — and that will either elevate Boston beyond expectations or present a new set of challenges.
His talent has never been in question, but the real test will be whether he can shoulder the responsibility and lead the Celtics to exceed what many are projecting for them in a transitional year.
More news: Celtics' Brad Stevens Provides Major Update on Jayson Tatum
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.