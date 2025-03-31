Celtics' Jaylen Brown Has Injury Status Downgraded Ahead of Game vs Grizzlies
The Boston Celtics are a team that has won 13 of their last 14 games. They are playing some of their best basketball at the perfect time. Heading into the playoffs, they are beating good teams and bad teams, even without being fully healthy.
Health is something that the Celtics are trying to obtain before the playoffs. They have no issue sitting guys out in the last few games of the year in order to get everyone healthy.
That is especially true with the fact that the Celtics have pretty much locked themselves into the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
Jaylen Brown is one of the players that the Celtics are working to get healthy. He has been dealing with a nagging knee injury for the better part of the last couple of months.
Boston knows that they have a shot to repeat as champions if they are able to keep both Brown and Jayson Tatum on the court together.
Ahead of a game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Brown's status has been downgraded because of that knee injury.
Brown has talked about how he has had to manage this knee injury this season, and it's something he's never had to do before. It has definitely frustrated him.
The Celtics know that keeping Brown on the sidelines might be best for their long-term success in the playoffs. He was the NBA Finals MVP last year, so they need him to play his best in April.
Memphis comes into this game as a very desperate team. They just fired their head coach and are trying to fight for the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings.
They need to start stacking up wins if they are going to be able to do that. Beating a really good Boston team would give them some confidence that they will be able to play well when the playoffs arrive.
So far this season, Brown is averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. He is shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from three.
