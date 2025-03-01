Celtics' Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis Could Miss Game vs Nuggets
The Boston Celtics are gearing up for a showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday but they could be missing a few players. Star forward Jaylen Brown, point guard Jrue Holiday, and center Kristaps Porzingis all could miss the game as they've landed on the injury report.
More news: Celtics Biggest Weakness Completely Exposed in Collapse vs Cavaliers
Brown is dealing with some right knee pain and has been listed as questionable for the contest. Holiday is dealing with an injury to his right hand and is considered doubtful for the matchup.
Finally, Porzingis is also doubtful as he deals with a non-Covid illness. Each player could see their status change but this could be a tough game for the Celtics overall.
Boston is coming off a tough loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on their home floor. The Celtics jumped out to a 25-3 lead in the first quarter but they took their foot off the gas after that.
Cleveland stormed back and Boston had no answers. Star Jayson Tatum had an incredible game but he was called out by fans for his showboating antics while the team was leading during the first quarter.
Read more: Fans Slam Celtics' Jayson Tatum for Showboating Antics Against Cavaliers
Neither Holiday nor Porzingis played against the Cavaliers so they could be at risk of missing another game. Boston will need others to step up if they are to miss this contest once again.
Brown missed the team's game earlier this week against the Detroit Pistons but he returned against Cleveland in full force. The star dropped 37 points in impressive fashion but it wasn't enough to take down the Cavaliers.
Boston will have their hands full with a tough Denver team led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. If Porzingis can't go in this game, it could be a long day for the Boston frontcourt trying to slow down the Nuggets star.
We should know more about the status of each player as we get closer to game start tomorrow The matchup between these two teams is scheduled to tip-off at 1 p.m. ET from TD Garden.
More Celtics: Celtics' Jaylen Brown Offers Big Update on Lingering Thigh Injury
Colin Cowherd Rips Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Desire to Be Face of the NBA
Celtics Being Linked With Former Lakers Center Ahead of Free Agency
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.