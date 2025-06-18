Celtics' Jaylen Brown Named Serious Trade Target For Spurs
The Boston Celtics are a team that will likely be very active on the trade market this offseason. There are some players that they are looking to get rid of to shed some salary on their books.
Jaylen Brown is a player that they could trade in order to help that issue, but he's not one that the Celtics want to get rid of. They would only part with him for a massive haul.
That hasn't stopped other teams from thinking about trying to make a move for him. In fact, one Western Conference team with a lot of assets could be targeting him.
The Spurs could try to offer the world to the Celtics for Jaylen Brown
The San Antonio Spurs are a team that everyone is expecting to be active this offseason on the trade market. They have a young team that is built around a generational player.
If they strike out trying to land Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, they could turn their attention to Jaylen Brown. In doing so, they could offer a generous package.
San Antonio is in a position where they can be aggressive because of the players they have around Victor Wembanyama. With D'Aaron Fox, they have two really good players.
Adding Brown could give them three players who can contend for the title, even in a very crowded Western Conference. That's how good Wemby is when he is healthy and playing on a regular basis.
Boston would need the second pick in the draft and some significant players from the Spurs in order to part ways with Brown. They might even demand that Fox be in the deal.
The Celtics are still unlikely to let Brown go. He will be the number-one option for the team next year without Jayson Tatum available because of the Achilles injury.
Boston is going to get players who fit around Brown and Tatum for them to contend in the future. It would be extremely surprising to see Brown get moved this offseason.
This year, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
