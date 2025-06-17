Former Celtics Star Slams Kristaps Porzingis, Calls For Boston to Trade Him
The Boston Celtics are entering an interesting offseason following an earlier than expected playoff exit. With this, combined with the heavy penalties that face the organization due to the high salary cap that they have, Boston's roster could look very different next season.
The Celtics may elect to move on from a few key players this offseason in order to shed salary. One of those has been rumored to be star center Kristaps Porzingis.
More Celtics news: Surprising Suitor Emerges in Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Trade Rumors
Porzingis has been great for the Celtics when he is available, but his lack of availability at times is a big concern. The veteran big man missed a good portion of the year and was in and out of the lineup during the playoffs.
With all the rumors going around, one former Celtics star has slammed Porzingis and called on Boston to move him. Former Celtics forward Marcus Morris spoke with Vince Goodwill of Yahoo Sports and went after the Boston center.
"I don’t think they need major changes. I’m going to be candid, because I’m on this media side now—Porzingis is not a Celtic," Morris stated.
"Porzingis doesn’t embody what they need from that position. That’s not a knock to him. I know he has injuries. But I think you definitely dangle him and see what you can get," he stated.
"I don’t think you can get that much, to be honest, the way the league is going," Morris added. "He’s more of a salary redump at this point—maybe just a way to pick up some other guys."
Boston could likely net some decent assets if it decides to trade Porzingis this summer. Even with these issues, he can still provide a team with a floor-spacing center that also plays defense fairly effectively.
Porzingis will be on an expiring salary, making him even more enticing to prospective teams. This could see Boston be more aggressive in moving him to shed salary for next season.
While it remains to be seen what the future holds for Porzingis, his time in Boston has been very good. He helped the Celtics win a title last season, and for that, he will forever be a legend in the city.
More Celtics news:
Al Horford's Celtics Future Gets Major Update
Predicting Celtics' Jaylen Brown Trade Value After Wild Desmond Bane Deal
Celtics All But Guaranteed Not to Move All-Star Amid Trade Rumors
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.