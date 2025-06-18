Celtics Could Bring Back Former Star in Potential Jrue Holiday Rumors
The Boston Celtics are looking for ways to shed Jrue Holiday's salary this summer. It's highly likely that he will be moved at some point this summer, given how much money he is still owed.
Holiday should have a few teams that are interested in bringing him in. Despite the fact that he just had his worst year in quite a while, there are still some teams that like his skill set.
Holiday can still play some great defense on the perimeter, which makes him a valuable commodity. While his offense seemed to take a dive last year, he should still have some suitors.
Read more: Celtics' Luke Kornet Expected to Receive Massive Contract: Report
The Celtics could bring back Terry Rozer in a trade for Jrue Holiday
If the Celtics are looking to shed Holiday's salary, they could ship him to Miami. The Heat are looking for a veteran who can help them compete next season in a weaker Eastern Conference.
Sending Holiday to Miami might require the Celtics to bring back Terry Rozier in the trade. Rozier was a former Celtic, playing for them for the first four years of his career.
Rozier was traded to Miami last season from Charlotte. Unfortunately, the trade did not work out because Rozier was horrible in Miami, playing much worse this year than he did last season.
Rozier was a bad fit in Miami. He is someone who can score the ball, but he needs the ball in his hands in order to do so. He's a shooting guard who performs better off the dribble.
More Celtics news: Kevin Durant Nearly Joined Celtics at Trade Deadline
Boston is going to need someone who can score next year with Jayson Tatum out for most of the season as he recovers from his torn Achilles. That scoring production needs to be made up somehow.
Rozier had some things off the court that may have affected his performance, as well. There were gambling rumors that were dogging him all year that really seemed to get to him.
If the Celtics do decide to bring him in, they need to make sure he is right mentally.
This season, Rozier averaged 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
More Boston Celtics news: Former Celtics Star Slams Kristaps Porzingis, Calls For Boston to Trade Him
Surprising Suitor Emerges in Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Trade Rumors
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.