Celtics' Jaylen Brown Provides Big Injury Update After Game 1
The Boston Celtics took Game 1 of their first round playoff series against the Orlando Magic, overwhelming Orlando in the second half of the game. It was a very close matchup in the first half, with Orlando even holding a lead entering halftime.
But the power of the Celtics took over and became the difference in the game. Boston now leads the best-of-seven series 1-0, with Game 2 coming up next Wednesday.
However, entering the game, there were some questions around the health of star forward Jaylen Brown. Brown has been dealing with a lingering knee injury, and it caused him to miss the final few games of the regular season.
Brown did play in Game 1, putting up 16 points over 30 minutes of game action. But after the game, he provided a new update on his injury.
This is great news for Boston, as there was legitimate worry for Brown entering the postseason. But the Celtics have their star, and he seems ready to keep going throughout the playoffs.
If the Celtics want to repeat as NBA champions, they will need Brown healthy. The veteran forward is one of the better two-way players in the entire league, and he gives Boston a legitimate co-star to Jayson Tatum.
The duo of Brown and Tatum is one of the best around the league, and they overwhelm opponents on the floor. Boston has dreams of winning another title, but without Brown, that would drop significantly.
While the Celtics should be able to take the series from the Magic, Game 1 showed that Orlando won't just lie down. The Magic are stronger defensively, and they can make life tough on the Celtics at different points in a game.
But as long as the Celtics are healthy, they should be able to move on in the postseason. Especially with this news on Brown, the Celtics must be feeling very good right now.
