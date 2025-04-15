Celtics' Jaylen Brown Returns to Practice After Knee Procedure
The Boston Celtics enter the playoffs as the No.2 seed in the Eastern Conference. They will need to wait to find out who they will face in the first round, but they won't have to wait any longer.
On Tuesday night, they will find out who they will host on Sunday, as the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks will battle for the No. 7 seed.
No matter which team ends up facing Boston, the Celtics are widely expected to handle their business in the opening round. However, that outlook could shift if Jaylen Brown isn't at full strength.
Brown received a knee injection late in the regular season, raising some concerns about his availability. That said, he and the team are optimistic about suiting up and being ready for the postseason.
He was seen participating in practice on Tuesday, which is an encouraging sign for Boston heading into the weekend.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla added that Brown was not limited at practice.
The Celtics will play their first playoff game on Sunday, and Brown is expected to start. He has played a significant role for the team since being drafted.
Brown has had a lingering knee issue for some time, which has raised questions about his health. Nonetheless, the Celtics are confident in his health and ability to perform well.
If the Celtics want any shot at making a title run, they will need the Brown, who has been stellar all season long. The 28-year-old was an All-NBA and All-Defnese type of player this season, averaging 22.2 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three in 63 games and 34.3 minutes of action.
Brown did not cross the 65-game threshold to be considered for an All-NBA and All-Defense. While it would have been great to join one of those teams for Brown, the main goal is to hoist another Larry O'Brien Trophy.
The Celtics have a great shot at doing so and an even better shot if Brown is not only out there but playing at a high level.
