Celtics' Jaylen Brown Rumors Take New Turn With Wild Trade Proposal
The Boston Celtics are at the center of tons of trade rumors, including for superstar forward Jaylen Brown. With Jayson Tatum potentially out for the season due to injury, Brown suddenly feels more available than ever before.
That has led many to speculate on potential trades that would make sense for Brown, involving sending him to many different teams.
One interesting trade destination for Brown would be the offensively-challenged Orlando Magic, whom the Celtics took down in the first round of the NBA playoffs in five games.
Trading Brown to a conference rival and rising team seems like a mistake before even delving into the trade package.
In a Bleacher Report article from Grant Hughes highlighting potential NBA trades nobody is talking about, he proposes a trade package of Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Black, Moritz Wagner, and two protected first round picks.
Any Celtics fan is going to believe a trade package for Jaylen Brown isn't enough given his significant impact on the franchise, but this package seems highly underwhelming to anyone.
The Celtics aren't desperate to trade away Brown, so it would likely require a massive package to have Brad Stevens even consider the offer, and this package just isn't that.
Isaac is a solid role-player who mainly is defensively stout, but beyond that, doesn't impact the game enough. Black is an extremely young player who could turn into something, but he isn't some insanely impressive prospect that the Celtics should covet heavily. Wagner is a decent veteran, and the two picks likely won't be great given the bright future of the Magic roster.
Even if Brown requested a trade, it is hard to imagine the team accepting this kind of deal for him. The Magic could be an interesting fit for him, but any trade for the former Finals MVP would likely require at least Franz Wagner and/or much more impressive draft capital.
Everyone proposing the Celtics trading away their top players needs to keep in mind the team isn't ripping down the whole roster and rebuilding. Any moves they make will have the idea that they are taking a gap year and retooling for the following season, which still requires short-term thinking.
They may want to acquire assets to help make future moves, but that doesn't mean they are going to throw away their top players for any assets they can get.
All-in-all, this trade package seems closer to being insulting then being enticing, meaning the Celtics would need much more in return to trade Brown to a conference rival.
More Boston Celtics news:
Jaylen Brown Reveals Shocking Aftermath of Celtics Playoff Elimination
Celtics' Jrue Holiday Reportedly Drawing Interest From Surprising West Team
Derrick White Receives Major Update on Celtics Future
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.