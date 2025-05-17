Celtics' Jaylen Brown Shockingly Fouls Out of Must-Win Game 6 vs Knicks
Four-time All-Star Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown, the club's de facto best player with six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum done for the year, just fouled out late into the third quarter of an ongoing New York Knicks massacre in a must-win Game 6.
New York currently paces Boston by 41 points, 92-51, with 1:49 remaining in the third frame.
The Celtics trail the Knicks, 3-2, in the series overall, meaning the reigning champs need to win out to advance. Given this massive New York edge and the fact that the team is now without its top two players, this Madison Square Garden matchup appears to be done even before the fourth quarter tips off.
New York had carved out an emphatic 3-1 series edge by Game 4. With the game already looking to be nearly out of hand, Tatum collapsed to the floor in pain, and had to be helped off the hardwood without putting any weight on his injured right foot. The 27-year-old quickly underwent surgery for a torn right Achilles, and will now undergo a prolonged recovery process before he can return to the court.
It appears all but inevitable that Boston's title defense will now end in the second round, which has been the case for every reigning NBA champion since 2019. New York, meanwhile, is poised to return to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000, months before reserve point guard Miles McBride was even born.
Barring an historic Celtics comeback in the fourth frame and a Game 7 Boston victory, this year's East Finals seems likely to be a replica of those 2000 Eastern Conference Finals, with New York facing the Indiana Pacers for the right to advance to the NBA Finals.
A proud NBA franchise with a rabid fanbase, New York hasn't actually won a title since 1973.
In 31:47 of action, Brunson finishes what will likely be his last game of the season with 20 points on 8-of-20 shooting from the floor (3-of-9 from distance) and 1-of-2 shooting from the foul line, six rebounds, six assists, one steal and a block. He also notched an egregious seven turnovers along with the aforementioned six fouls.
The Finals MVP's most troubling stat, however, is the -30 plus-minus he notched during his minutes on the court.
