Celtics' Jayson Tatum Injury Worse Than Initially Expected
In this story:
Boston Celtics star power forward Jayson Tatum left Game 1 against the Orlando Magic early after taking a hard foul from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
After missing Game 2, the hope was that Tatum would be able to return sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, this may not be the case.
According to a report from Noa Dalzell, Tatum has suffered a "severe" bone bruise.
While head coach Joe Mazzulla indicated that there is a chance he'll come back, this still seemes to be a more serious injury than originally thought.
More Celtics: Celtics News: Joe Mazzulla Gives Bizarre Reaction to Kristaps Porzingis Injury
To read more news and notes about the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.
This story is currently being updated...
Published |Modified