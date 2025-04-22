Celtics Jayson Tatum Receives Devastating Injury Update for Game 2
The Boston Celtics just received some devastating news regarding the health of star Jayson Tatum. Tatum fell on his wrist in Game 1, and it appears the fall caused more damage than initially expected.
According to NBA insider Shams Charania revealed that Tatum is now doubtful for Game 2, meaning that the wrist injury Tatum suffered is far worse than initially reported.
Losing Tatum for Game 2 will severely hamper the plans the Celtics have for the Magic in the first round of the playoffs. The hope is that his wrist is also not damaged enough that would warrant him missing even more than just the second game in this series.
Tatum fell in the fourth quarter, and Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was shown yelling, "Get up!" Though he was attempting to inspire his star to tough things out, it appears that Tatum being on the ground in significant pain is more serious than presumed.
Mazzulla updated the media after the game, saying Tatum is "Good." Now, the status of the Celtics star is very much in question.
The good news is the Celtics do not play the Magic until Wednesday night, so Tatum could theoretically get better by then. Then again, Mazzulla might want to keep Tatum out of the lineup until he can fully heal from this wrist injury.
The Celtics handily beat the Magic in Game 1 with a final score of 103-86. Tatum accounted for 17 points through 40 minutes of playing time. He also secured 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block.
Tatum is a superstar that the Celtics cannot afford to lose in the playoffs, and especially in the later rounds when the competition will go up. That's not to say the Magic are not a threat, but the assumption is they will not be making the conference finals.
Tatum hurting his wrist may have come at the worst time, but it might also be the best time for him to get injured at the beginning of the Celtics' playoff run. It would likely be smart for him to sit out at least two games to fully heal.
