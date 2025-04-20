Celtics vs Magic Game 1: One Win Down But Jayson Tatum Suffers Injury
The Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic began their first-round playoff series on Sunday, with the Celtics prevailing in Game 1. However, it wasn't an easy game for Boston as Orlando kept things close in the first half.
More news: Paolo Banchero Reveals Major Reason Celtics Shouldn't Underestimate Magic
One of the bigger stories of this game came toward the end when Celtics star Jayson Tatum suffered a wrist injury. The star seemed to be in some pain but did stay in the game.
The hope is that the injury isn't too serious, but we should know more soon. Tatum was holding the wrist on the bench after he fell to the ground.
Boston knew that this matchup wouldn't be easy, despite everyone picking them to take the series. Orlando even led by one at halftime but Boston showed why they were the defending champions in the second half.
The Magic just couldn't keep up with the Celtics once the second half started, and it ended up being the difference in the game. Boston overpowered them with a barrage of 3-point shots.
The Celtics jumped out on a 24-9 run to open the second half, pulling away from the Magic. Orlando just couldn't keep up with the offensive firepower that the Celtics have on the roster.
Even with stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown struggling to score the ball throughout the game, Boston found a way to win. This game showed the depth and overall strength of the Celtics, and is a big reason why many see them as title favorites.
Veteran guard Jrue Holiday showed his value to this team, helping Boston jump ahead in the third quarter. Boston relies on Holiday heavily, and he showed out in this early playoff game.
The Celtics now hold a 1-0 series lead over the Magic in the best-of-seven series. Game 2 will also be played in TD Garden, giving the Celtics a great chance to take a commanding lead in the series.
More Celtics news: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Joins Paolo Banchero in Ending Friendship During Playoffs
But Boston knows that Orlando could be more focused in Game 2, so they won't overlook them. Every game is tough in the postseason, and the Celtics know this better than anyone.
This was a good start for the Celtics as they opened the postseason with a win. Boston is looking to repeat as champions and now has 15 more wins to go.
More Celtics news:
5 Biggest X-Factors For Celtics vs Magic Playoff Series
Celtics Reveal 2025 Playoffs Motto, Hype Video Ahead of Game 1
Multiple Celtics Picks Believe Boston Will Fall Short in Postseason
Celtics New Ownership Group Will Have Huge Majority of Old Owners
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.