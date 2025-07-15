Celtics' Jayson Tatum Recruiting All-Star Free Agent Guard to Boston: Report
Jayson Tatum is recruiting on behalf of the Boston Celtics so the team secure an All-Star free agent.
Star guard Damian Lillard is a free agent after getting waived by the Milwaukee Bucks. While he is free for any team to sign, he enters the upcoming season on the sidelines, just like Tatum.
Both players featured together on the 2025 NBA All-Star Game and have an established connection.
Back when Lillard requested to leave the Portland Trail Blazers in 2023, Tatum asked the Celtics to try to obtain the All-Star guard.
Now that Lillard is a free agent, Tatum is once again recruiting him, reportedly being "active" in pitching Boston to the guard, according to The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn.
Even if Lillard signs, neither player will step on the court this season for Boston; instead, their debut would be delayed to next season.
Achilles injuries for basketball players can sap athleticism from a player, anywhere from 5-10 percent in the best-case scenarios, making signing Lillard a risk for Boston. As a smaller, older guard, Lillard relies on his burst to create separation, and any loss of explosiveness will hurt his game.
In terms of what a deal for Lillard would look like, it would need to be a minimum contract for this upcoming season, and then both parties negotiate a long-term deal next offseason when he heals.
The Celtics need to shed additional salary to avoid the second apron, requiring additional moves before Lillard gets a big deal.
Boston doesn't need Lillard, but in order to keep Tatum happy, the franchise might show good faith and sign him anyways.
