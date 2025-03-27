Celtics' Jayson Tatum Reveals Joe Mazzulla Wants to Fight Him
Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum is never one to be confrontational, but head coach Joe Mazzulla wants that to change.
At least, that's what Tatum told the Kelce brothers in their New Heights Podcast.
Tatum appeared on the podcast and discussed a variety of topics. In the podcast, Tatum spoke about what it is like being coached by Joe Mazzulla. In the process, Tatum said Mazzulla told him he wanted him to channel his inner Travis Kelce.
Tatum said Mazzulla also added how he would want him to punch him.
“Joe is crazy,” Tatum. said. “We played Portland the other day, I got a tech. The game was basically over. I ended up getting a tech with like 30 seconds left. Joe comes up to me after the game. If you get like 16 or 17 techs, you get suspended for a game. So Joe’s like, ‘Yo, can you just get four more so you can get suspended?’ I’m like, ‘Joe, I think I’m done.’ He was like, ‘I would much rather you just come punch me. I wanna fight. I would love to fight.’ He’s like, ‘When Travis Kelce ran into Andy Reid — do that to me.'”
Mazzulla is a character, for lack of a better term, and that statement alone validates that.
The 36-year-old head coach is in his third season at the helm, and he has helped lead the Celtics to new heights. While the Celtics were great even before he was named head coach, they have seemed almost unstoppable under his tutelage.
As for Tatum, he has never played better. The 27-year-old may not win MVP this season, but he is well on his way to one of the five spots in the First Team All-NBA.
In the season, the former Duke Blue Devil is averaging 27.1 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from three in 66 games and 36.4 minutes of action.
Tatum will likely not be suspended for one game for reaching 16 technicals with only nine games left; however, the real concern is Tatum's ankle injury.
He missed Wednesday's game against the Suns, but the hope is that the injury is not lingering.
