Celtics Hall of Famer Predicts Joe Mazzulla's Long-Term Future in Boston
The Boston Celtics decided that they were happy with the job that Joe Mazzulla has done with the team, so they decided to give him a contract extension over the offseason.
Mazzulla helped lead the Celtics to a title in 2024 after he was thrust into the head coaching position just after Ime Udoka was fired, just before the 2023 season started.
The Celtics clearly respond to Mazzulla's coaching style, which is a big factor in why they want him there for the next few years. A former Celtics superstar thinks he's going to be around for a while.
Paul Pierce loves what Joe Mazzulla gives the Celtics
Paul Pierce is a massive fan of Mazzulla. While speaking on Games with Names with Julian Edelman, he talked about what he sees in Mazzulla and his future with the franchise.
"I love Mazzulla, dude. He fits the kinda Boston mentality. I like that he's young; he can relate to the players. I like his mentality," Pierce said. "I like all of his press conferences. He's kind of like a no-nonsense type of coach, but the players love him. Yeah, he's a great fit."
Pierce is very happy that the Celtics decided to bring Mazzulla back with a contract extension. He's a very good coach and has proven that over the last couple of years.
The Celtics are going to need him to be the best that he's ever been next year because they will have three new starters next season.
The Celtics are going to find out how good a coach Joe Mazzulla is
Mazzulla won't have Tatum available for the entire season, so he has to figure out how to reconfigure the offense in a way that allows the team to compete without him.
With the Celtics shooting so many threes, they are going to need to adjust that mentality without one of their best 3-point shooters available for the entire season.
Mazzulla has an opportunity to win Coach of the Year if he can lead the Celtics to home-court advantage next season. That would be the best coaching job in the entire league if he could somehow pull that off.
