Celtics' Jaylen Brown Makes Major Announcement Ahead of Offseason
Star forward Jaylen Brown is beloved in the city of Boston. Brown helped bring a title back to the city and is a crucial piece to the future of the Boston Celtics.
After the team was eliminated from the postseason this year, it took a toll on Brown. The star forward expected to win again this season, so when it didn't happen, it left him speechless.
But instead of dwelling on it, Brown has started to look ahead. As the offseason gets going, Brown announced that he is planning on spending more time in the community this summer.
“I’m in the community a lot, but I’m leaning toward being even more in the community,” Brown said. “I’m just really trying to touch this community and be around, be available for the city of Boston.”
If Brown does spend more time in the community, it could create an even stronger bond between him and the city. Brown understands how important the Celtics are to the city, and he is doing whatever he can to unite the two sides.
Brown played through an injury down the stretch of the season, and he could need surgery this offseason. The veteran revealed more information on the plans for the summer, including the option for surgery.
“l got a lot of doctors I gotta get evaluated with — see the potential for surgery versus no surgery, wait to speak to the [Celtics] organization,” he said. “For now, it’s just rest and recovery. I’m taking a step back from a long season. Mentally, it was a lot of stuff going on.”
The last thing that Brown wants is for this injury to linger into next season. If surgery is required, the Celtics will likely allow him plenty of time to return to the court.
While it remains to be seen what his future holds this summer, Brown remains a key piece to the puzzle. With him on the roster, the Celtics are expected to compete for titles for years to come.
