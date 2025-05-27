Celtics' Torrey Craig Could Benefit From Jayson Tatum Injury
The roster that played for the Boston Celtics in 2024-25 will not be the same one that takes the court next season. Apart from the salary dumps that are likely going to happen, they also won't have their best player.
Jayson Tatum is going to miss most of next season with a torn Achilles. That injury closes their title window and forces tough decisions to be made with the rest of the roster.
Boston still has to figure out how they are going to replace the production that it is losing from Tatum. It's going to take multiple players to help bring what he brought to the team himself.
One player who stands to benefit from the injury is Torrey Craig. Craig was signed in the middle of last season as some insurance and as a possible rotation piece.
Craig didn't play meaningful minutes for most of the season, but that could change next season. With Tatum out, the Celtics are going to need help at the forward spot.
As a veteran, Craig knows what he can bring to the team when he is on the floor. He doesn't have all of the skills that Tatum has, but very few players in the NBA do.
Craig can still help the Celtics. He can play pretty solid defense and is a good enough three-point shooter when he is left open.
Boston is going to have to play Craig more minutes because they don't have many other options. Even though he likely won't start, he will still play a decent number of minutes.
Craig is in a prime position to benefit not just from the Tatum injury but also from the impending roster changes that will happen. His playing time is going to get a big boost.
As an inexpensive player, Craig would be a great player to bring back on the veteran minimum. He likely won't have too many other suitors.
This past season, Craig averaged 2.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. He shot 35.6 percent from the field and 29 percent from three.
