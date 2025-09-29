Celtics' Jayson Tatum Stunningly Returns to Court Ahead of Schedule
Six-time All-Star Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum shocked the world over the weekend, when his official YouTube channel issued a video, appropriately dubbed "Back On Court," that should footage of him moving — pretty smoothly — around on the hardwood and putting up shots, just five months removed from rupturing his Achilles tendon.
The 6-foot-8 Duke product was one of three All-Stars in the East to tear their Achilles tendons during the playoffs this year.
Per Daniel Donabedian of ClutchPoints, Tatum claimed during his media day presser Monday that he has gotten "no pressure" Boston decision makers to expedite a return.
Bobby Manning of Celtics On CLNS reports that, overall, Tatum appears to be encouraged by his recovery thus far, five months on from his surgery.
“I’m in a really good spot. It’ll be five months tomorrow," Tatum said. "It’s been a long journey … there’s been bright spots… being able to participate in a basketball workout was one of the more bright spots in this journey."
With Boston's best player sidelined, Celtics team president Brad Stevens opted to break up the club's championship core over the summer, in an effort to skirt the NBA's punitive second luxury tax apron.
Stevens traded away pricey, aging starters Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis and let free agent centers Al Horford and Luke Kornet join a pair of Western Conference playoff hopefuls, the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs, this summer.
Stevens was dogged in his efforts to duck the cap, going so far as to trade away deep-bench point guard JD Davison and to flip his return haul from the Porzingis deal, stretch four Georges Niang and a second-round pick, plus another second-rounder, to the Utah Jazz in exchange for... two-way rookie RJ Luis Jr. and a trade exception.
The Celtics Aren't Exactly Trying to Win in 2025-26
Boston is clearly in no rush to compete this year. The Celtics signed free agents Chris Boucher, Josh Minott and Luka Garza to veteran's minimum deals, and for now still has guard Anfernee Simons, their return haul from the Holiday deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, under contract.
Tatum, then, should be in rush to return this year. The most successful player comeback from an Achilles tendon tear to date has been 15-time All-Star forward Kevin Durant, who recaptured his All-NBA form after sitting out an entire season.
Across 72 healthy games for the 61-21 Celtics last year, Tatum averaged 26.8 points on .452/.343/.814 shooting splits, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.
