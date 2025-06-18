Celtics' Joe Mazzulla is Scouting High-Level International Prospect
The Boston Celtics are going to work to get under the second apron this summer. In doing so, they will likely have to trade away some pretty good players that they have on the roster.
That means that they have to find some inexpensive players who can help fill the void of those guys on the roster. For the next couple of years, that will have to be through the draft.
Boston is looking to add a draft prospect this year who can possibly contribute to the team right away. In fact, Joe Mazzulla is scouting an international prospect for that reason.
Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla seen scouting French forward Noah Penda
Mazzulla has been spotted scouting French forward Noah Penda. Penda is one of the international players who could turn out to be a solid player in this year's draft.
The Celtics are hoping that Penda could slide all the way to their draft slot. The issue for them is that it would mean he would have to slide all the way to 28th, which seems unlikely with the hype he has around him.
Penda fits what the Celtics want out of a player, though. He is 6'8 and 242 pounds, so he has plenty of size. Boston has always loved having players that size who can do multiple things on the court.
Still, it seems that the Celtics might be better served trying to get a guard or a center in the draft instead of another 6'8 forward. The positional value isn't there.
Boston is in for a summer of a lot of change. There is a good chance that the Celtics will trade away two starters this offseason. It's up to Brad Stevens to make those decisions.
Which two starters they end up parting ways with will likely be determined by the kind of package they can get in return. They are trying to stay competitive while still shedding salary.
Adding Penda to the team would certainly give them depth at the forward spot. They might need a backup if they end up parting ways with Sam Hauser.
