Surprising Suitor Emerges in Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Trade Rumors
The Boston Celtics are entering an offseason filled with questions across the roster. Following an earlier than expected playoff exit, the Celtics' front office has a lot of work to do this summer.
Due to the heavy financial burden that the roster has, many around the league are expecting the Celtics to shed some major salary. This could see the team move on from multiple key players, and have the roster look very different come next season.
The most talked about names for the Celtics to move have been star big man Kristaps Porzingis and guard Jrue Holiday. Each player has been linked with multiple teams entering the offseason, and a deal could be made to move on from both.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Porzingis rumors have taken a new turn. The Phoenix Suns are now being seen as a potential suitor for Porzingis, and could look to acquire the star big from Boston.
“I’ve also heard that Phoenix has done some background work on Kristaps Porziņģis with Boston known to be exploring its trade options up and down the roster. Sources say you can likewise add Phoenix to the list of teams that had been hoping to elbow its way into Myles Turner's free agency this summer.”
The Suns could be an interesting trade partner for Porzingis, especially due to their need at the center position. Phoenix is in the middle of potentially trading away star forward Kevin Durant, and the Celtics may be able to get in on a deal.
While Boston likely wouldn't land Durant, they could maybe become a third or fourth team involved in the larger deal. This could see Boston ship a player like Porzingis to the Suns, while bringing back some other pieces that could help the roster.
It remains to be seen how this will all play out, but Porzingis's time in Boston could be coming to an end. The Celtics won't just give him away, but he could be a needed casualty for the team to cut just enough salary this summer.
