Jayson Tatum Injury Dooms Celtics' Title Chances Next Season
The Boston Celtics are not going to have Jayson Tatum available to them for the rest of the playoffs, no matter how long that lasts. The injury he suffered at the end of Game 4 not only takes him out for this season, but also next year.
With Boston down 3-1 in their series against the Knicks, they face a very tough hill to climb. They have to win three straight games in order to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second year in a row.
Not only will this injury take out the Celtics' chances of winning a title this season, but it will have a major impact on their chances of winning next year, too.
With Tatum out with a torn Achilles, the Celtics have to game plan around him not being with the team. That essentially dooms their chances of winning a title next year.
It was going to be tough for Boston to win the title next year anyway because of the luxury tax implications that the roster has this summer. New owner Bill Chisholm might be looking to cut costs, leading to some big changes
Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday were two players who were looked at as trade pieces this offseason because of their cap numbers. The Celtics likely don't want to pay an astronomical tax number.
Having both Tatum and Brown in the lineup next season would have still made them a contender. Both of those players have developed into two of the best players in the NBA.
Without Tatum, Brown and Derrick White are the only two starters who are guaranteed to be on the roster next year. They are going to be relied on to keep this team afloat.
Unless Boston is able to make a stunning trade for another superstar, the Celtics aren't going to be able to be a title contender next season as Tatum recovers from his injury.
This injury might lead to the Celtics only getting one title in the Tatum/Brown era. There's no guarantee that Tatum comes back as the same player with this kind of injury.
