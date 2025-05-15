Jayson Tatum’s Dad Reveals Possible Timeline for Achilles Injury Recovery
The Boston Celtics lost their best player to a torn Achilles in Game 4 against the Knicks. Jayson Tatum was having the best game of his playoffs, but it ended horribly for him.
Despite the injury, the Celtics were able to get a victory in Game 5, extending that series. They still have to win two games in a row in order to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight season.
Boston will have to do so without Tatum, who had surgery on his Achilles less than 24 hours after suffering the tear. He now has a long road of recovery ahead of him.
Read more: Fans Split on Celtics Winning Without Jayson Tatum
Tatum's recovery from this injury is going to be determined by how he is able to attack his rehab. His father gave a timeline on how long he expects his son to be out with this injury.
If Tatum is out for eight to nine months, that would mean he would return right around the All-Star break. That would be much sooner than anyone expected.
Usually, these types of injuries take about a year to recover from. Even when Tatum does come back next season, he won't be 100 percent because he will still be rusty.
Next year will be more of a ramp-up for the 2026-27 season for Tatum. That's when he has a better chance to be back to his All-NBA self.
If this is the timeline that Tatum is looking at, it is the best-case scenario. Tatum was talking with his dad about the injury right after it happened, mad that it even occurred.
More Celtics: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Criticism Has Been Taken to a New Level
The Celtics were able to win Game 5, so they have found a way to play their best without Tatum in the lineup. He is incredibly important to what they do on both sides of the court.
If the Celtics are able to come back from down 3-1 to the Knicks without Tatum, it would be one of the best comebacks in the history of the NBA. That's something that they are striving for.
This past season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game.
More Boston Celtics news: NBA World Reacts to Scary Jayson Tatum Non-Contact Injury
Jayson Tatum Injury Dooms Celtics' Title Chances Next Season
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.