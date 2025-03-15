Celtics' Jrue Holiday's Drug Joke Could Cause Unwanted Attention From NBA
The Boston Celtics got a big win over the Miami Heat on Friday as they were able to get back on track. Boston overwhelmed the Heat in the fourth quarter to pull away and get the win
In the game, veteran guard Jrue Holiday put up a solid night to help lead Boston to the win. Holiday posted 25 points, four rebounds, and three assists.
Despite dealing with a nagging finger injury, Holiday was still able to be very effective. After the game, Holiday was asked about the injury and gave an interesting answer on how he has been dealing with it.
"I take drugs, so it works out."
While Holiday was joking on the matter, this could cause the NBA to intervene. They tend to take these types of matters very seriously, even in the case of a joke.
Overall, Holiday has had a very down season for the Celtics so his performance was a nice surprise. For the year, the veteran guard has averaged just 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.
His totals have declined this year but he has still maintained his level of strong defensive ability. Holiday is a vital part of the Celtics core group and the rest of the team understands it.
Guard Derrick White praised Holiday for his performance against the Heat.
"I think some games we need to do a better job of getting him involved. He’s just so selfless and just doesn’t care about anything but winning. But he still is Jrue Holiday and still is a problem out there."
Even forward Jayson Tatum got in on the praising of Holiday.
“He’s been dealing with the finger injury and stuff, so I know it probably feels good for him to see some shots go in…. that's what makes us so dynamic. We got somebody like Jrue that can pick up the slack and be aggressive and attack mismatches.”
All in all, the Celtics understand what Holiday means to the team and what he brings to the table. This game against the Heat was a long time coming and it was great to see from the veteran guard.
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.