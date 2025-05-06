Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis Exits Game 1 with Undisclosed Illness
In this story:
Boston Celtics star big man Kristaps Porzingis did not come out in the second half of Game 1 vs the Knicks due to an illness.
He is listed as questionable to return.
The Celtics shared the news via X.
Porzingis started Game 1 and played 13 minutes. However, he failed to score a point and tallied four rebounds and one assist.
This story will be updated…
Paul Pierce Puts Celtics' Jayson Tatum on Kevin Durant Trajectory
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Flips Question About Knicks Back on Media
Knicks' Mikal Bridges Reveals Gameplan to Take Down Celtics
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.
Published |Modified