Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis Exits Game 1 with Undisclosed Illness

Apr 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Boston Celtics star big man Kristaps Porzingis did not come out in the second half of Game 1 vs the Knicks due to an illness. 

He is listed as questionable to return.

The Celtics shared the news via X. 

Porzingis started Game 1 and played 13 minutes. However, he failed to score a point and tallied four rebounds and one assist. 

This story will be updated…

