Celtics Land Star Defensive Center in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Boston Celtics are currently the favorites to win the NBA title this season, looking dominant from the opening tip of the year. Boston won it all last season and has looked like they picked up right where they left things off.
However, nothing is guaranteed the Celtics have to adapt every season. While Boston has a fairly similar roster to the team that won last year, they could still look to bring in some extra talent.
One area that the Celtics are weak in is within their frontcourt. They have Kristaps Porziņģis leading the charge but his injury history is a little concerning for a team contending for a title.
He has yet to play this year while he recovers from an injury that he suffered at the end of last season. But ahead of the NBA trade deadline, Boston could look to bring in another center to help solidify their frontcourt as they try to repeat.
Due to salary restrictions, it could be tough for Boston to bring in a player of significance. However, one name comes to mind over in the Western Conference.
That would be center Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz. Kessler has been on the trade block since this past offseason and he could help fill some holes in the Celtics frontcourt.
Kessler also is only making $2.3 million this season, easing some financial concerns for Boston if they were to attempt to make a deal. They could try to land him from Utah and put themselves into a much better place to repeat next June.
Here is the trade proposal for Boston to land the big man. It would require them to part ways with a fan favorite but could be better for the Celtics in the long term.
Celtics receive: Walker Kessler and guard Svi Mykhailiuk
Jazz receive: Center Al Horford and a 2026 first-round draft pick
Losing Horford would hurt but his performance dipped heavily in the postseason last year. He is more of a veteran presence in the locker room at this point and Boston could look to bring in a younger center to backup Porziņģis.
Horford is likely to retire after this season anyway so Boston could get something for him. Landing Kessler could be a great return for the veteran, giving the Celtics defense an extra push.
On the year, Kessler is averaging 9.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 2.9 blocks per game. He could vastly improve the Boston frontcourt and has a club option for $4.8 million next year before hitting restricted free agency.
In addition, Boston would get a sharpshooter in Mykhailiuk on a multi-year deal. He has three more years left on his contract, making under $4 million in each of the next two seasons.
If anything, he could give Boston some extra depth across their roster. He previously played for the Celtics last season for 41 games, averaging 4.0 points and shooting 38.9 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
While Boston may have trouble sending Horford out of town, this move to land Kessler could benefit them heavily moving forward.
