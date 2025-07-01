Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Slams Team’s Offseason, Urges Them to Not Make Rash Trade
The Boston Celtics franchise was sold for a record-breaking $6.1 billion in March, marking the largest sale of a sports team in North American history until the Los Angeles Lakers were sold for $10 billion in June.
Under the new ownership, the Celtics traded center Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks and point guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers.
More news: Celtics' Al Horford Emerging as Serious Option for Rival Lakers in Free Agency
The trades helped the Celtics get under the second apron but long-time Celtics veteran forward Paul Pierce was not happy with the decisions.
“You don’t like it, because you looked at it when they won last year, you’re like ‘man, this team could be a dynasty,” Pierce said on the Podcast P with Paul George of the trades involving Porzingis and Holiday. “They were all relatively young. They had already been through their growing pains. You start to understand the business of it now, because it’s new ownership.”
But Pierce said the Celtics still have a chance to build a roster of similar caliber to the one that won the NBA championship in 2024.
Pierce, who won a championship and NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award with the Celtics in 2008, emphasized the importance of keeping Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum on the team.
“I still think their window is open,” Pierce said. “I hope they don’t trade JB though. As long as you’ve got Tatum and Brown, you can figure out the other pieces.”
Brown and point guard Derrick White are reportedly receiving a lot of interest from other teams in the trade market. The Celtics have not been willing to trade either player but could change their minds if a good enough deal arises.
Pierce said Brown and Tatum are in the peak of their careers and suggested the Celtics follow in the footsteps of the reigning NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“They are in their prime, so you can say for the next six years let’s see what’s up with these two,” Pierce said. “Because when you look at OKC and what they did, they’ve got a for sure MVP and then you’ve got a bunch of good players. If you can surround that around JB and Tatum then you just have to re-figure it out now.”
Tatum will likely miss all of next season after undergoing surgery to repair his torn Achilles tendon. But the Celtics will certainly want the five-time NBA All-Star on their side when he is healthy.
More news: Warriors ‘Locked In’ on Celtics’ 5-Time All-Star in Potential Major Free Agent Loss
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.