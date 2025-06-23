Celtics Linked to Perfect Jayson Tatum Replacement
One year after winning the NBA championship, the Boston Celtics are facing loads of uncertainty heading into the offseason.
The Celtics, who were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals by the New York Knicks, also suffered the loss of star point guard Jayson Tatum during their playoff run.
The five-time NBA All-Star tore his Achilles tendon in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the Semifinals, becoming one of three NBA players who would sustain the injury in this year’s playoffs.
More News: Celtics Champion Guard Named Top Trade Candidate for This Offseason
So now, Boston must figure out how to navigate next season without Tatum. But the Celtics are also $23 million over the salary cap’s second apron, which will require them to trade away some of their lucrative contracts to increase their financial flexibility.
ESPN’s Kevin Pelton suggested the Celtics trade two-time All-Star guard Jrue Holiday to save roughly $135-$140 million in luxury taxes. The deal would also give Boston a solid replacement for Tatum in the process.
In the deal, the Celtics would trade Holiday to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for forward P.J. Washington Jr. Additionally, the Brooklyn Nets would receive the Celtics’ 2027 first-round pick and the Mavericks’ guard Jaden Hardy and forward Caleb Martin, while the Los Angeles Clippers acquire Mavericks’ forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper.
Washington averaged 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists with Dallas this season. He also made the NBA All-Rookie team after being drafted as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.
The 26-year-old, who will make $14.1 million next season, would be able to fill in for Tatum. The Celtics could also extend his contract to allow him to play alongside Tatum in the future.
Like the Celtics, the Mavericks are also figuring out their plan for next season without point guard Kyrie Irving. The nine-time NBA All-Star tore his ACL in March against the Sacramento Kings.
While it is possible Irving could return later in the 2025-26 season, Dallas needs to be prepared to not have him at all. Therefore, acquiring Holiday from the Celtics would be a smart move for the Mavericks.
More News: Celtics' Derrick White Trade Valued Revealed by NBA Insider
Celtics Would Only Trade Jaylen Brown, Derrick White For 'Insurmountable' Return: Report
What Kevin Durant’s Move to Rockets Means for the Celtics
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.