Celtics' Derrick White Trade Valued Revealed by NBA Insider
The Boston Celtics are likely going to trade multiple starters away before the offseason is over. With a lot of salary that they need to shed to get under the second apron, that's what needs to happen.
There is a lot of conjecture as to which two starters are most likely to be traded. Most Celtics fans are hoping that Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday are the two guys to be moved.
That doesn't mean that the Celtics won't listen to other offers that come in. Brad Stevens will consider all offers, including ones for Derrick White.
Top cap expert talks about what the Celtics could expect to get in a trade for Derrick White
Boston would part ways with White if they were blown away by an offer. They like what White can do from beyond the three-point arc, as well as on the defensive end of the court.
Speaking on NBC Sports Boston's The Off C's, ESPN's Bobby Marks believes that the value of White is significant, especially following the Desmond Bane trade.
"I think it would have to be a Desmond Bane-plus type offer. I love Derrick White. Every team needs a Derrick White. I think his salary is really good at four (years) for 118 (million). I think he provides tremendous value for you. I think if you did a Jrue (Holiday) trade, you're probably sliding him. He's probably gonna play on the ball a little bit more."
White is someone they value a lot higher than Holiday and Porzingis. He is much younger than Holiday and plays more games than Porzingis does.
While White's contract is expensive, it's not as bad with how much the cap is expected to rise in the next few years. By next year, it will look like a pretty fair deal.
The Celtics might need White to handle the ball a little bit more if they do part ways with Holiday. They feel confident that he can accept those responsibilities.
This season, White averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.
