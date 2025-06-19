Celtics Would Only Trade Jaylen Brown, Derrick White For 'Insurmountable' Return: Report
As the Boston Celtics' offseason gets going, the team has been under all sorts of trade speculation. Due to the harsh restrictions from the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), Boston is expected to shed major salaries this summer.
This could see the team move on from a few key players across the roster. The main names involved with this have been star guard Jrue Holiday and star big man Kristaps Porzingis.
But others have been mentioned in different rumors, including star forward Jaylen Brown and guard Derrick White. However, it seems that Boston has no plans to trade either of the two, unless they get an offer that they can't refuse.
According to NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN, Boston would only trade either of the two players for an 'insurmountable' trade return.
"I'm sure teams are throwing crazy offers for guys like Jaylen Brown and Derrick White..it will take a pretty insurmountable package to get those guys out of Boston"
Like any star player, the Celtics don't want to part with either of the core pieces. Both Brown and White are central parts of how Boston operates, and they don't seem to be going anywhere.
But stranger things have happened, and maybe some team comes to the Celtics with a massive trade offer. Boston would then need to at least consider it, especially with the injury to star Jayson Tatum lingering around.
The Celtics still want to compete for a title next season, but they may be taking a slight step back from the contender status that they have had. With Tatum likely to miss the majority of the year due to injury, Boston may take a "gap year" in terms of contention.
However, the team isn't just going to give players away, and they will make moves to help the future out. Boston is in a good spot, and this offseason could play a massive role in how the team builds going forward.
