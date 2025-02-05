Celtics Linked to Veteran Sharpshooter as Trade Deadline Approaches
The Boston Celtics see themselves as the favorites to win the NBA championship for the second year in a row. They brought back most of their roster that won from last year.
Their starting lineup is still one of the most dangerous offensive lineups in the NBA when they are all healthy. Health has been a problem for them, though.
Still, Boston sits second in the Eastern Conference standings right now. They have an excellent shot to repeat as champions and become the first team since the Golden State Warriors did it in 2017 and 2018.
In order to make sure they can make another deep playoff run, they might need to add some help. One player has been linked to them who would significantly help them.
That player is Eric Gordon. He has been linked as a possible trade target ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.
Sending out Jaadaen Springer to the Houston Rockets has lowered their tax bill, which could make them more motivated to make a move to help the bench.
Gordon is a player who is still effective despite being in the league for as long as he has. This is his 18th season in the league, and he can still make threes at a very high clip.
Gordon is making 42.6 percent of his 3-point shots coming off the bench for the Philadelphia 76ers. Adding him would give Boston even more shooting.
Boston still thinks that they have enough fight now to win it all, so they might not make another trade. Still, adding someone like Gordon would be great insurance for a team that has some injury issues.
The Celtics are happy to be in a position where they don't need to make a trade in order to win a title. A healthy Boston team very well could still win the East even if other teams make big trades at the deadline.
Boston is 4.5 games behind the Cavaliers for the top spot in the East. They also have a two-game lead over the Knicks for the second spot.
Gordon is averaging 7.2 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game so far this season.
