Celtics Could Go After Former NBA Champion on Buyout Market
The Boston Celtics have been left out of the trade drama in recent days. Several massive trades in the Western Conference have left out some solid players that the Celtics could have gone after.
Of course, the Celtics weren't in contention to land any of the star players who were traded over the weekend. They had no shot to land De'Aaron Fox or Zach Lavine. Obviously, they had no shot at Luka Doncic.
Still, some of the lesser-known players in those trades could have helped Boston out. Kevin Huerter would have been a nice addition off the bench for Boston.
There was one trade that was made that could have some implications for the Celtics, though. The Jazz and the Clippers made a trade that wasn't super impactful for the teams involved, but could be for Boston.
P.J. Tucker has become a buyout candidate for the Jazz. He had fallen out of the rotation with the Clippers and still wants to play for a contender.
The Celtics could go after him in the buyout market if he is bought out. Tucker would be a veteran presence who can play some good defense.
Tucker would also be able to help the Celtics steady themselves after some uneven play over the past few weeks. A veteran who has seen a lot over the years and can play a lot of different positions is exactly the kind of player that Boston needs.
Because Boston is in the second apron, making a trade is extremely difficult for them to do. Improving the roster via buyout might be the best way for them to solidify the roster ahead of the playoffs.
Boston is looking to become the first team to repeat as champions in a decade. They have won four of their last five games, so they have started to play some better basketball.
After the trade deadline passes, teams will be looking for buyout guys to help them down the stretch. Boston should be one of the teams that is first in line for guys.
Tucker is averaging two points, 4.7 rebounds, and a steal in just three games this season.
