Celtics Lose Long-Time Front Office Executive

The Boston Celtics have lost a longtime front office executive. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN, the Utah Jazz have hired Celtics assistant general manager Austin Ainge.
"The Utah Jazz are hiring Boston Celtics assistant general manager Austin Ainge as the franchise's president of basketball operations, sources tell me and @TimBontemps. Ainge has spent the past 14 years working in Boston's front office, including the last six in his current role."
Ainge is the son of the son of Jazz CEO and alternate governor Danny Ainge. The former Celtics great, Danny, has now poached his son away from Boston.
Austin has already worked under his dad while with the Celtics, so he understands what to expect. The two were crucial in helping to build Boston, and the Celtics will miss having him around.
Jazz team governor Ryan Smith believes that Austin and general manager Justin Zanik can work well together. The two will complement each other in the front office as Utah looks to jumpstart the rebuild.
"We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Austin Ainge as our new president of basketball operations," Smith said in a statement. "Austin is one of the brightest minds in the NBA -- his 17 years with the Celtics have given him incredible insight into every part of an organization."... I've watched him grow into an accomplished, innovative and strategic basketball executive who's ready to lead this organization."
Austin has been with the Celtics since 2009, first taking over as the head coach of the G League team. But he soon moved into the front office and has spent the last six years working as the assistant general manager.
"This is an incredible opportunity," Ainge said in a statement. "I couldn't be more excited about the bright future of this organization. ... I have lived this my whole life, constantly studying teams, talent, chemistry and the selflessness necessary to win. I look forward to bringing that to Utah and am excited to give Jazz fans a lot to cheer about as we build our program back up."
Boston will now look to replace Austin, amid the other changes coming this offseason.
