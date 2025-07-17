Celtics Lose Out on Damian Lillard in Shocking $42 Million Signing
Boston Celtics free agent target Damian Lillard has decided to return to the Portland Trail Blazers after two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference.
The Blazers are signing the vet to a three-year, $42 million contract. Lillard is likely to miss all of the 2025-26 season, as he tore his Achilles tendon during the Bucks' first-round matchup against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA playoffs this past season.
The Celtics were heavily linked with the guard after reports had come out saying they were "favorites" to sign the All-Star and that current Celtics forward Jayson Tatum had been attempting to recruit him.
Lillard entered free agency after the Bucks waived him to make cap space for newly acquired center Myles Turner.
While with Portland, the guard averaged 25.2 points and 6.7 assists per game. His return will mark his 14th NBA season, and his 12th with Portland. The Blazers dealt Lillard in a three-team trade ahead of the 2023-24 season, recieving DeAndre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Jrue Holiday, a first-round pick and two first-round pick swaps with the Bucks.
The Blazers are more developed than they were during Lillard's last stint, and once again have Holiday at their disposal for the next couple of seasons. They're spoiled for choice at the guard position, as they add Lillard to an already solid lineup of Matisse Thybulle, Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. They also have promising younger options at guard with Rayan Rupert and Caleb Love.
Lillard's presence will help the Blazers attract talent as they try to uproot themselves from the bottom of the Western Conference, as they finished 12th last season.
As for the Celtics, they won't miss Lillard too much, as they already have Derrick White as a long-term point guard and still need to figure out their big man situation before the beginning of the season.
