Celtics Make Final Decision on Starters For Finale vs Hornets
The Boston Celtics reached 60 wins and have locked up the second seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning the decision for their season finale is simple. They might as well rest their key players for what is a meaningless game.
Just as the team did two games ago against the Orlando Magic where they lost 94-74, the Celtics will be resting all of their starters and 38-year-old Al Horford. Everyone else will play, looking to build up confidence and some momentum heading into their first-round playoff matchup.
Against the Magic, the team was led by Sixth-Man-of-the-Year frontrunner Payton Pritchard and first-round rookie Baylor Scheierman, who each put up 15 points. Luke Kornet, Neemias Queta, and Sam Hauser also reached double digits in scoring.
With six players resting, those five should be the key players for the Celtics in the season finale against the Hornets and are also all potential players who could provide some impact off the bench in the playoffs. Pritchard has clearly earned playoff minutes with his play this season, but everyone else’s minutes are up in the air.
It is likely one of Hauser or Scheierman will get the backup wing minutes, with Hauser being the frontrunner given he was that guy for the team last year. The backup big minutes will be distributed between Kornet and Queta, which could be especially important if Kristaps Porzingis is dealing with injury issues, just as he did last playoff run.
Speaking of injury issues, Scheierman could get more run in the playoffs than expected if Jaylen Brown continues to struggle with his knee. While it seems like Brown will try to play through the pain, it may be wise for the team to limit his minutes or sit him altogether, especially early on in the playoffs.
That leaves the door open for Hauser and Scheierman to get more playing time on the wing, and also means more of the scoring burden could fall on the shoulders of Pritchard.
Despite being a clear top team once again and having the privilege to rest all their key players in what is a meaningless game, how the replacement players perform could have a significant impact on how well the team does in the playoffs.
All teams go through injury concerns and have to overcome them to make it far in the playoffs, and that may be no different for the Celtics this year, meaning the games where the backups play are more meaningful than fans may realize.
