Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Gets Major Injury Update Ahead of Playoffs
The Boston Celtics are all ready for the postseason to start, being locked into the No. 2 seed of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Boston is still waiting to see who they will face in round one as they will be taking on a Play-In team.
More Celtics news: Celtics Ideal First-Round Playoff Opponent Between Magic, Hawks
But entering the postseason, Boston is dealing with some injury issues. Star forward Jaylen Brown has been out due to a knee issue, but he is expected to be okay for the postseason.
Read more: Celtics' Jaylen Brown Underwent Knee Procedure Days Ahead of Playoffs
Boston needs Brown healthy if they want to win the title again this year. His nagging injury has been a little concerning, but the team believes that the worst is behind him now.
They also had a question about the status of star center Kristaps Porzingis following an early exit in the last game for the team. Porzingis didn't play in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets, making people wonder if he was hurt.
But after the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla offered a big update on his status.
“He’s good. Perfectly fine.”
It seems that Porzingis was removed simply for rest purposes with the postseason starting next week. The Celtics are going to need him on the court if they want to repeat as NBA champions, so his health is of the utmost importance.
More Celtics news: 'Silent Killer', Celtics Stars Praise Underrated Part of Derrick White Game
Porzingis brings a different element to the game for the Celtics when he is available. The big man offers them a legitimate two-way big man, and his presence makes life very tough on opposing teams.
Boston is one of the favorites to repeat as NBA champions this season, and Porzingis is a main reason why. If the team is healthy, they can take down any team that is in their way this year.
Despite the team not having home-court throughout the postseason, they are confident in their abilities to win. The Celtics are loaded from top to bottom within the roster and they aren't fearful of anyone around the NBA.
More Celtics news:
Former Celtics Rival Posts Major Diss Toward Larry Bird
Cavaliers Insider Takes Massive Shot at Celtics Fans, Playoff Hopes, Jayson Tatum
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.