Ranking Biggest Threats to Celtics in Eastern Conference Playoffs
The Boston Celtics will go into this postseason with a lot more competition for the top of the East than they did a year ago. They are trying to defend the championship that they won a year ago.
In order to do that, they have some tough teams that they might have to face in the East. If we're being honest, there are only four teams that have any shot of beating them in the East. Here, they will be ranked from the easiest of the top four seeds to the hardest for them.
4. Milwaukee Bucks
If the Celtics were to face the Bucks, they wouldn't do so until the Eastern Conference Finals. They match up extremely well with them, especially with their ability to hit the three.
It's unclear if the Bucks would have Damian Lillard back by that point, but it might not matter. The Celtics are too dynamic offensively for Milwaukee to keep up.
3. The New York Knicks
The third-seeded Knicks would match up with the Celtics in the second round, and they are formidable. They are one of the few teams in the East who can matchup well with them defensively.
The problem for New York is that they did not beat the Celtics a single time this year. They went 0-4 against Boston, which gives the Celtics an enormous amount of confidence that they should be able to beat them in the playoffs.
2. Indiana Pacers
Despite getting swept, the Pacers actually played the Celtics the toughest in the Eastern Conference playoffs last year. They led late in three of the four games.
Indiana has also been able to beat the Celtics this year, sporting a 2-1 record against Boston in the regular season. They also will be fully healthy this season, something they were not last year.
If these two teams were to face off in the playoffs, it would once again be in the Eastern Conference Finals.
1. Cleveland Cavaliers
Of course, the toughest opponent for the Celtics is the Cavaliers. The Cavs have been the top team in the East all year, so this comes as no surprise.
Boston also has a losing record against them this year, only going 1-2 against Cleveland. Their size could give the Cavaliers some major issues.
The good news is that they wouldn't have to face them until the Eastern Conference Finals, either. Perhaps they get knocked out before facing Boston.
