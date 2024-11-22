Celtics Make Rare Appearance at White House After Long NBA Title Drought
Ahead of their road matchup against the Washington Wizards on Friday, the Boston Celtics took a break from their prep in D.C. to visit the White House for a little shindig...
...The celebration of their record-shattering 18th NBA title last season, alongside President Joe Biden on Thursday. Boston had last celebrated at the White House following their most recent title, acquired in 2008.
During his speech to fete the reigning league champs, Biden celebrated their scoring acumen and playoff dominance. Boston went 64-18 in 2023-24, securing the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs. The team subsequently went 16-3 en route to the title.
“More points per possession than any team in NBA history," Biden said. "Through the playoffs — beating the Heat in five, Cavs in five, the Pacers in four. Then you dominated Dallas on both ends of the floor. And now that 18th championship banner hangs in the rafters. With the start of the new season, you’re hungry for more.”
Biden noted that the President John F. Kennedy was the first to start the tradition of having the executive office host the year's NBA champion, which just happened to be Kennedy's hometown Celtics, in 1963. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey was also on hand for the festivities.
“Part of that wonderful tradition celebrating the power of sports to bring people together," Biden remarked. "It’s a tradition that I’ve had the honor to continue. No matter the sport. What these champions all have in common are core values … Hard work, teamwork, respect, and the knowledge that no one of us is ever as good as all of us can be when we’re together.”
Celtics primary owner Wyc Grousbeck also spoke at the event. Tatum gave Biden, the country's 46th president, with a custom No. 46 jersey, while the team additionally had a custom-made jersey for Vice President Kamala Harris.
“I think it’s going to be fun,” All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White said on Tuesday ahead of the big event, per The Athletic's Jay King. “That’s something that growing up, you see teams that won championships go to the White House and just kind of celebrate that moment together. It’s just to be one of those teams that won a championship and go to the White House and celebrate with a great team and great people.”
