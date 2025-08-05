Celtics Make Trade, Send $25.5 Million Forward to West Squad
The Boston Celtics are trading forward Georges Niang and two future second-round picks to the Utah Jazz for rookie RJ Luis Jr.
Niang will head West after spending less than two months in Beantown. The 32-year-old Massachusetts native was traded to Boston a few days after the end of the 2024-25 season.
He and a future second-round pick were traded to the Celtics in a three-team trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Hawks, and Terance Mann and the draft rights to Drake Powell to the Brooklyn Nets.
