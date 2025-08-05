Celtics Signing NBA Champion Big to $3.3 Million Deal Following Georges Niang Trade
The Boston Celtics are signing free agent forward Chris Boucher to a one-year, $3.3 million deal, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
This comes after the team agreed to trade forward Georges Niang to the Utah Jazz in a salary dump, moving them well under the second apron. Now, they were able to bring in Boucher as another big man option on a team in desperate need of size.
The Celtics needed to add a reliable big to their roster after losing three of their key big man this summer. Boucher brings just that as he was solid for the Raptors in the last few seasons.
Boston certainly is an upgrade in that position as he leaves Toronto with the all-time franchise records in points, rebounds, blocks, minutes, and games played off the bench.
The 32-year-old veteran forward was the last member of the 2018-19 Raptors championship team. This past season, Boucher averaged 10.0 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.5 blocks while shooting 49.2 percent from the field in only 50 games and 17.2 minutes of action.
He had spent the last seven seasons of his career in Canada after spending his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors in the 2017-18 season.
Boucher has done most of his damage in the G League, being named NBA G League MVP in 2018, NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and All-NBA G League Team in 2019.
