Celtics May Have Found New Version of Rajon Rondo
Rajon Rondo was one of the great Boston Celtics of the 21st century.
A critical contributor alongside Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen during the club's storied run from 2007-13, Rondo was a direct beneficiary of the work ethic and greatness of those legends.
Rondo and center Kendrick Perkins rounded out head coach Doc Rivers' starting five throughout that club's dominant run, which included the 2008 championship, two NBA Finals appearances and three Eastern Conference Finals berths.
In his prime, the 6-foot-1 Kentucky product was a four-time All-Star, a four-time All-Defensive Teamer and a one-time All-NBA honoree. He suffered an ACL tear midway through the 2012-13 season at age 26 and was never quite the same.
Robbed of some of his (already finite) athleticism, he had to essentially preserve his energy on both sides of the court during the regular season. Rondo was flipped midway through the 2014-15 season to the Dallas Mavericks, beginning a journeyman career that saw him also play for the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, L.A. Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Up till his ACL tear, Rondo averaged 11.1 points on 47.5 percent shooting from the floor and 62.1 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 8.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.9 steals a night.
Could the modern Celtics have found his successor in rookie guard Baylor Scheierman?
At the very least, the No. 30 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft has lifted a move from the Celtics legend, now a coaching consultant under Rivers with the Milwaukee Bucks.
As the Boston announcers relayed, the Celtics' rookie first-round draft pick was clearly emulating Rondo's iconic pass fake move while driving into the lane — although Scheierman threw in the added wrinkle of subsequently passing the ball out to Neemias Queta for the easy lay-in.
Can Scheierman replicate the former four-time Boston All-Star's on-court success?
The 6-foot-6 shooting guard out of Creighton was projected to be more of a reserve sharpshooter, but his dynamic handle is at least intriguing.
Across 23 regular season bouts for Boston so far, the 24-year-old is averaging 3.0 points on .365/.347/.833 shooting splits, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 10.3 minutes per.
He looked quite good during the G League regular season for Boston's NBAGL affiliate, the Maine Celtics. In 14 regular season bouts, Scheierman averaged 20.4 points while slashing .419/.411/.861, 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.7 steals a night.
Passing hasn't been his strong suit in the NBA, but he's flashed at least some ability there with Maine. Time will tell if he can reach Rondo levels. Fans will probably be happy if he turns into a shooting guard equivalent of Payton Pritchard, while still on his rookie-scale contract.
