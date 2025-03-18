3 Nightmare Playoff Matchups for Celtics
As the defending NBA champions, the Boston Celtics aren't afraid of anyone. They have proven that they can beat everyone in order to win the NBA title.
That was last year. This year, the teams in the Eastern Conference are a lot better at the top than they were last season.
Boston struggled perhaps the most with the Indiana Pacers in the postseason last year, despite sweeping them. Indiana held late-game leads in each of the first three games of the series.
There are three teams that the Celtics would prefer not to see in the playoffs this season if they can avoid it.
1. New York Knicks
The Knicks are a better team than they were a year ago. The biggest reason why they fell to the Pacers in the second round was because of how many guys got hurt over the course of the playoffs.
If the Knicks can stay healthy, they present some issues for Boston because of how hard they play defense. They are a physical team that could force the Celtics to float around the perimeter, a tendency they have anyway.
New York is not afraid of anyone either. They will play as hard as they can during every waking minute of a playoff series.
2. Indiana Pacers
Yes, this is essentially the same Pacers roster that the Celtics swept in last year's playoffs. But Tyrese Haliburton did get hurt midway through that series.
The Pacers have a 2-1 record against the Celtics this season, though. They are one of the deeper teams in the league with their bench.
Facing off against Indiana again would not be an easy proposition for the Celtics. The Pacers feel they could beat them in a playoff rematch.
3. Cleveland Cavaliers
Perhaps no team is tougher to play for the Celtics than the Cleveland Cavaliers. They have been the best team in the Eastern Conference all year long.
Cleveland has a young team, but they are clearly not afraid to play anyone. They feel they should be the favorites out of the East, not Boston.
Having a really good defensive frontcourt makes them dangerous to play for the Celtics, especially if the threes aren't falling.
