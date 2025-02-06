Celtics News: Anthony Davis May Make Mavericks Debut vs Boston
The seismic trade that shook the basketball world to its' core between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks has yet to see the centerpieces of the blockbuster deal take the court.
The bitter rival of the Boston Celtics saw themselves land 25-year-old superstar Luka Doncic in exchange for 10-time All-Star selection Anthony Davis, among other pieces. There has been quite a lot of talk, but not yet an on-court sighting for the superstars.
Unfortunately for the Boston Celtics, they will not host a depleted Dallas team Thursday, rather the newest superstar of the Mavericks may debut on the parquet of TD Garden.
Per The Athletic's Christian Clark, Davis is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest and is a game-time decision.
Davis knows the Celtics well from his time as a Laker, but rather than attempting to renew a modern-day rivalry, he will potentially be proving himself on a new squad for the first time.
Celtics fans will certainly do everything they can to make this as uncomfortable a reunion as possible for the big man.
Both sides walked away from the deal pleased with their blockbuster haul.
The full details of the trade saw the Lakers add Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and former 2020 NBA champion with L.A., Markieff Morris. The Mavericks not only get Davis, but Max Christie and the Lakers' 2029 first-rounder, while the Utah Jazz get Jalen Hood-Schifino — to make the money work for both sides —while also gaining the Los Angeles Clippers 2025 second-round pick and the Mavs' 2025 second-rounder.
As the Celtics have traded Jaden Springer to the Houston Rockets in exchange for draft compensation, they seem to be at a cross roads before Thursday afternoon's trade deadline.
Boston has one of the deepest rosters in the league and are coming off a 112-105 away win against the Cleveland Cavaliers who, formally had the best record in the NBA at that point. It would certainly not be the end of the world if the current Celtics team did nothing ahead of the trade deadline and looked toward another title chase.
